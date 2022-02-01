NC DHHS Flu
Man dies following shooting on Ivy Meadow Drive in northeast Charlotte, authorities say

Officers were called to Ivy Meadow Drive for an assault with a deadly weapon around 3:20 p.m. Monday.
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died following a Monday afternoon shooting in northeast Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers went to Ivy Meadow Drive for an assault with a deadly weapon call around 3:20 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. That man, identified as 27-year-old Lemuel Joseph Gipson, was taken to Atrium Health Main and later succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

CMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation. There is no information at this time about possible suspects or arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a CMPD homicide unit detective.

