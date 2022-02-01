Internet providers can now apply for $350 million grant for more access among rural N.C. areas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Internet service providers will have the opportunity to apply for grants to expand access across rural North Carolina areas.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that qualified internet service providers and electric membership cooperatives providing internet service can apply up to $350 million in grants to expand broadband infrastructure in N.C. so people can get more high-speed internet connections.

The funds from the federal American Rescue Plan are being used to provide the largest-ever round of Growing Rural Economic with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants available in N.C.

“High-speed internet is critical for North Carolinians to be able to work, learn, run a business or access healthcare,” Gov. Cooper said. “We want all communities in our state to have these opportunities and this round of grants is an important step toward closing the digital divide, especially in rural areas.”

The grants are part of Cooper’s plan to give 95% of North Carolina households access to broadband of 100/20 Mbps by expanding access and addressing issues of affordability and digital literacy.

“Since the GREAT Grant program launched in 2018, the state has invested nearly $56 million matched by more than $35 million from private investors to connect more than 40,000 households and businesses to broadband,” said NCDIT Secretary and State Chief Information Officer James Weaver. “We look forward to expanding those partnerships to extend high-speed internet access to more households in unserved areas.”

Applications for the spring 2022 award period will be accepted through April 4.

