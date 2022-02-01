NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

How long should I wait to get my booster after catching COVID-19?

Dr. Vanessa Walker is answering questions about the virus and when vaccines are appropriate after getting sick. (Source: KCRA)
By Erin Heft
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) – Many people have had COVID-19, have it right now or will potentially get it.

According to Dr. Vanessa Walker, a pulmonary and critical care physician, if you caught COVID after your original vaccines but before your booster, you don’t have to wait to get boosted if you’re no longer contagious.

“If you’re feeling better, your symptoms have resolved and you’re outside your isolation window – go get that booster,” Walker said.

You can get your booster five months after your last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and two months after your Johnson and Johnson.

Walker says it’s a good idea to get boosted if you’re eligible. Boosted or not, Walker explains you can still catch COVID.

A study at Oregon Health Science University recently found people who have the best immunity toward the virus have “hybrid immunity,” where they were either fully vaccinated and caught COVID or caught COVID and then got the vaccines.

Science has yet to prove how long that hybrid immunity will last.

“We’re not going to be able to stop people from getting sick, we just need to make sure if they get sick it’s a cold and it’s not that big of a deal and they’re not filling up hospitals and dying,” Walker said.

Walker predicts COVID will likely be among us indefinitely, but not always at a pandemic level.

“I will be shocked if this is stopped, I don’t see this as going away,” she said, explaining the vaccine is the best option for protection. “You may not be as protected after getting sick as you think you are and could get it again.”

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
Linda, a mother of four, says she had to wait 24 hours to be transported by ambulance between...
‘They don’t have enough rooms to cover what’s going on right now’: Woman details experience in Charlotte emergency room
The mother of an eight year old who reported being sexually assaulted in a group foster home...
Her son said he was sexually assaulted in a group home. Then silence.
Justice McMillan, 44, was charged on Sunday.
East Spencer man arrested on federal drug and gun charges
Birth control. Picture good for 30 day use from 5-28-2021.
North Carolina bill to allow birth control without prescription

Latest News

On average, new cases of COVID-19 are down 39% from the omicron peak, and hospitalizations in...
WHO: In 10 weeks, omicron surge causes COVID cases to soar
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
Man dies following shooting on Ivy Meadow Drive in northeast Charlotte, authorities say
FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
Whoopi Goldberg regrets saying Holocaust not about race
Firefighters are monitoring a fire at a North Carolina fertilizer plant.
Thousands flee homes near N. Carolina fertilizer plant fire
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Medical examiner returns to stand at officers’ trial in Floyd death