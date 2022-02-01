NC DHHS Flu
Hormel unveils ‘chili cheese keg’ with more than 1,000 servings of dip

Fans can enter for a chance to win Hormel's "chili cheese keg."
Fans can enter for a chance to win Hormel's "chili cheese keg."(Hormel Foods Corporation, hormelchilicheesekeg.com via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Your Super Bowl party might need two kegs this year – one full of beer and one full of chili cheese dip!

Hormel unveiled its “chili cheese keg” on Tuesday, and fans have a chance to win it.

The company says it is a fully-functioning half-barrel keg that can hold up to 15 gallons of dip – enough for more than 1,000 servings.

It features a tap handle shaped like a chili can, a pump to pour out the cheese and an adjustable internal heating element to keep the dip from getting cold. It is also refillable.

Hormel has set up a sweepstakes page here where you can enter to win the keg now through Feb. 6.

Hormel says it will deliver the keg to the winner’s home on Super Bowl Sunday.

