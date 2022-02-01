NC DHHS Flu
Health officials: Bring at-home COVID-19 test kits in from the cold

Despite weather impacts, health directors are still urging people to order them.
Cold weather could impact the accuracy of the tests.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Millions of people have started to get those free at-home COVID-19 tests delivered while others are on the lookout. However, with it being winter, there is a warning about how temperatures could impact those tests.

According to the box they arrive in, tests should be stored in temperatures between 36 and 86 degrees. If it’s too cold, the solution used in the tests could freeze and impact the accuracy of the test.

Officials with the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement that:

“Test performance may be impacted if the test is used while it is still cold, such as being used outdoors in freezing temperatures. You should bring the package inside your home and leave it unopened at room temperature for at least two hours before opening it.”

Despite weather impacts, health directors are still urging people to order them.

Abby Theodros walks you through the steps for requesting an at-home kit.

“Antigen tests are really a public health tool to really reduce the spread of disease and it really empowers individuals in communities to protect themselves, their families and their entire community,” Dr. William Nettleton, medical director of Kalamazoo County, said.

The U.S. Postal Service provides a tracking number for those kits so they aren’t left outside in the cold. Those who order one should make sure they’re checking their email after placing an order.

