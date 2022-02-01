NC DHHS Flu
HBCUs receive second day of bomb threats

Morgan State University in Baltimore is one of at least 13 historically Black colleges and...
Morgan State University in Baltimore is one of at least 13 historically Black colleges and universities across the country to receive a bomb threat.(WBFF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - Bomb threats forced several historically Black colleges and universities to go on lockdown early Tuesday morning.

Howard University in Washington, D.C. and Morgan State University in Baltimore are two of at least 13 HBCUs across the country to receive such threats.

Authorities at Howard determined there is no actual threat and reopened the campus after sweeping it for suspicious activity.

Morgan State is still assessing the situation.

Other schools in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Kentucky and Mississippi also received threats Tuesday.

That comes after at least six HBCUs across the country received bomb threats Monday.

Howard has received three such threats so far this year.

Tuesday marks the start of Black History Month.

