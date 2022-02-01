NC DHHS Flu
Four hospitalized, including 3-month-old, after mobile home fire in Davidson County

Infant remains in critical condition, three others expected to recover
The fire was reported just after 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.
The fire was reported just after 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother and three of her children are in the hospital following a fire in the family home on Saturday morning just after 7:00 a.m. The fire happened on Estates Drive in Lexington.

Firefighters from the West Lexington Fire Department, which is within a block of the home, arrived quickly to find heavy flames coming from the front of the single wide mobile home.

An 18-year-old family member managed to get his 1-year-old and 7-year-old sisters out of the house. Both children were burned on their hands and chest, according to family members.

Family members were not able to rescue a 3-month-old who was sleeping in a pack-and-play on the floor of a back bedroom. Firefighters were able to go into the house through a window and rescue the baby.

“The baby’s condition has worsened and all we’re doing right now is praying that it comes back to where it was before when she was stabilized,” said cousin Christina Ramirez. “She’s in worse condition than she was yesterday. We’re just hoping and we’re just praying because that’s all we can do right now.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation by local and state officials, but family members say it was caused by a space heater in a bedroom.

Ramirez says the family lost nearly everything and is accepting donations of cash, clothes, and basic necessities at 4 Estates Drive in Lexington. The mother wears medium tops, bottoms size 11-15 and shoes size 7. The 18-year-old son wears medium tops, bottoms size 28 and shoes size 11 1/2. They are also seeking clothing donations for a 7-year-old girl, a 1-year-old girl and a newborn. Diapers of any size would also be appreciated.

Ramirez also set up a Go Fund Me appeal.

