Fire at N.C. fertilizer plant may cause explosion, area evacuated

Firefighters say there is the potential for a large explosion of ammonium nitrate.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WBTV) - The City of Winston-Salem is asking people within one mile of a blaze at a fertilizer plant to evacuate due to the possibility of a large explosion.

WGHP-TV reports that the fire started Monday night at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant on North Cherry Street. City officials have confirmed small explosions at the plant.

Firefighters say there is the potential for a large explosion of ammonium nitrate. Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo says fire crews “abandoned” the fire-fighting operation because of the large volume of ammonium nitrate on site.

People who have evacuated should plan to be away from their homes for up to 48 hours.

According to the city of Winston-Salem, the evacuation area has almost 6,500 residents.

Wake Forest University announced that Tuesday classes have been canceled. Housing was also made available on campus for those evacuating.

