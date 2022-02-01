Fire at N.C. fertilizer plant may cause explosion, area evacuated

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WBTV) - The City of Winston-Salem is asking people within one mile of a blaze at a fertilizer plant to evacuate due to the possibility of a large explosion.

WGHP-TV reports that the fire started Monday night at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant on North Cherry Street. City officials have confirmed small explosions at the plant.

INCIDENT UPDATE - Structure fire 4440 N. Cherry St. Fire attach still in progress. No injuries. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/ZYSn91dRiR — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 1, 2022

Firefighters say there is the potential for a large explosion of ammonium nitrate. Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo says fire crews “abandoned” the fire-fighting operation because of the large volume of ammonium nitrate on site.

People who have evacuated should plan to be away from their homes for up to 48 hours.

According to the city of Winston-Salem, the evacuation area has almost 6,500 residents.

The evacuation area around 4440 North Cherry Street has almost 6500 residents or 2,497 households. #MapForsyth#CityofWSFire pic.twitter.com/h1DcwA1YDk — City of Winston-Salem, NC (@CityofWS) February 1, 2022

Wake Forest University announced that Tuesday classes have been canceled. Housing was also made available on campus for those evacuating.

Latest update from Wake Alert ⬇ https://t.co/I5GUq3Ruhe — Wake Forest University (@WakeForest) February 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.