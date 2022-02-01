NC DHHS Flu
Crash at Trinity Road in north Charlotte brings down power lines, leaves hundreds in the dark

Trinity Road is closed between Beatties Ford Road and Lakeview Road following the crash, which has downed power lines.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Hundreds are without power following a crash in north Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

Trinity Road is closed between Beatties Ford Road and Lakeview Road following the crash, which has downed power lines.

According to Duke Energy, 478 people were without power as of 5:45 a.m.

Hornest Nest Elementary is in the area of the crash. WBTV has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to see if there will be any impact Tuesday morning.

