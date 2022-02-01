Crash at Trinity Road in north Charlotte brings down power lines, leaves hundreds in the dark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Hundreds are without power following a crash in north Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

Trinity Road is closed between Beatties Ford Road and Lakeview Road following the crash, which has downed power lines.

Trinity Rd is closed between Beatties Ford and Lakeview Rd. Power lines are down so according to Duke Energy, 478 people are without power this morning. pic.twitter.com/AX8cSehcfr — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) February 1, 2022

According to Duke Energy, 478 people were without power as of 5:45 a.m.

Hornest Nest Elementary is in the area of the crash. WBTV has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to see if there will be any impact Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.