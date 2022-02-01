Crash at Trinity Road in north Charlotte brings down power lines, leaves hundreds in the dark
Trinity Road is closed between Beatties Ford Road and Lakeview Road following the crash, which has downed power lines.
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Hundreds are without power following a crash in north Charlotte early Tuesday morning.
According to Duke Energy, 478 people were without power as of 5:45 a.m.
Hornest Nest Elementary is in the area of the crash. WBTV has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to see if there will be any impact Tuesday morning.
