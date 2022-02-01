Could a smart phone app make city of Charlotte streets safer?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, the CLT Safe Communities Committee got an update on “Vision Zero,” a road safety initiative with the goal of eliminating traffic fatalities in the city of Charlotte by 2030.

The initiative launched in 2018 and organizers regularly update the committee on data collected from the roads and community members.

The group provided council members with an update on the data-driven speed corridors they are focusing on.

For their initial study, they selected Independence Boulevard between Morningside Drive and Idlewild Road and The Plaza between Eastway Drive and Milton Road.

CMPD says they made 860 stops with more than 1,300 violations in the last month. Out of those violations, more than 700 were for speeding.

It’s just one piece of the puzzle in the data they are collecting.

They also presented the idea of introducing a pilot program using smartphone app Travel Safely, which connects smart phones with traffic signal data and drivers with pedestrians and cyclists.

It uses real-time information and audible warnings to alert people about hazards, with the goal of preventing crashes.

They studied several areas, deciding South End would be the best area to pilot. They told council members they would use 22 signalized intersections to make it happen.

Crash data shows more than 200 crashes in the South End area they are focusing on in the past two years.

Right now the town of Cary is in the midst of its own pilot program on this.

Council members on the committee agreed they were curious to see where this could go, so they voted to recommend the pilot program to the city council.

It would cost roughly $100,000.

