NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Concord High students come up new flavor for local soft drink company

Pictured: Sip Co. owner Stephen Wirthlin, center, and competition winners Meredith Mills, left,...
Pictured: Sip Co. owner Stephen Wirthlin, center, and competition winners Meredith Mills, left, and Keylen Barradas.(Cabarrus County Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Local flavored soda company Sip Co. Drinks owner partnered with Concord High School Culinary Pathway teacher Suzie Jones to create a baking competition for the culinary classes and feature a student-created item on the company’s menu.

According to Cabarrus County Schools, participating students were challenged to create a bakery treat that would become a regular menu item at Sip Co. Drinks. During the creation process, students had the opportunity to learn the business basics for baking, which included creating sales pitches, pricing out the product, and deciding how it would be branded.

Finalists were selected by the Culinary Pathway teacher and their bakery items were judged by CHS Principal Dr. Auerbach and Sip Co. Drinks owner Stephen Wirthlin for the winning title. The winning bakery creation was the Holiday Cake Pops by Meredith Mills and Keylen Barradas.

The new Holiday Cake Pops menu item is available in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavored cake and is on sale now at the local soda company Sip Co. Drinks.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at age 30
Linda, a mother of four, says she had to wait 24 hours to be transported by ambulance between...
‘They don’t have enough rooms to cover what’s going on right now’: Woman details experience in Charlotte emergency room
The mother of an eight year old who reported being sexually assaulted in a group foster home...
Her son said he was sexually assaulted in a group home. Then silence.
Justice McMillan, 44, was charged on Sunday.
East Spencer man arrested on federal drug and gun charges
Shelves of over-the-counter cold and flu medications are nearly empty at a number of area stores.
Over-the-counter medicine in high demand

Latest News

SWDC Resource Conservation Coordinator Tammi Remsburg and Agriculture Science teacher Ashleigh...
Cabarrus Soil and Water Conservation District earns state awards
Firefighters are monitoring a fire at a North Carolina fertilizer plant.
Fire at N.C. fertilizer plant may cause explosion, area evacuated
Meredith Williams was nominated by an anonymous colleague for her leadership throughout the...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools educator nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year award
Trinity Road is closed between Beatties Ford Road and Lakeview Road following the crash, which...
Crash at Trinity Road in north Charlotte brings down power lines, leaves hundreds in the dark