Concord High students come up new flavor for local soft drink company

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Local flavored soda company Sip Co. Drinks owner partnered with Concord High School Culinary Pathway teacher Suzie Jones to create a baking competition for the culinary classes and feature a student-created item on the company’s menu.

According to Cabarrus County Schools, participating students were challenged to create a bakery treat that would become a regular menu item at Sip Co. Drinks. During the creation process, students had the opportunity to learn the business basics for baking, which included creating sales pitches, pricing out the product, and deciding how it would be branded.

Finalists were selected by the Culinary Pathway teacher and their bakery items were judged by CHS Principal Dr. Auerbach and Sip Co. Drinks owner Stephen Wirthlin for the winning title. The winning bakery creation was the Holiday Cake Pops by Meredith Mills and Keylen Barradas.

The new Holiday Cake Pops menu item is available in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavored cake and is on sale now at the local soda company Sip Co. Drinks.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.