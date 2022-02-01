NC DHHS Flu
CMPD releases body-cam footage of police shooting that killed man at east Charlotte Walmart

Police say the suspect threatened a store security guard with a gun and said he’d shoot officers if they responded.
The incident happened at the Walmart on Albemarle Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released body-cam footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place on Nov. 5, 2021.

The shooting happened at the Walmart on Albemarle Road around 5:50 p.m.

CMPD says they had an encounter with the suspect, Derrell Raney, 33, earlier in the morning on the same day.

Suspect, officers identified in officer-involved shooting at an east Charlotte Walmart

Just before 6 a.m., CMPD says officers responded to a home on Winding Cedar Trail because Raney claimed he found two dead bodies behind the home. Police say officers searched the area and found no evidence or validity to Raney’s claims.

Members of CMPD’s Crisis Intervention Team also responded. They urged Raney to be evaluated at the hospital but he refused any kind of treatment.

“The officers found Raney to be lucid and not a danger to himself or others, so they did not have cause to seek involuntary commitment papers on the family’s behalf. Officers reached out to Mr. Raney’s family to notify them of the situation and explain how to seek an involuntary commitment order,” a police press release reads.

Around 4:30 p.m. later that afternoon, CMPD officers responded to a location on Albemarle Road in reference to an unrelated call for service. While addressing this call, officers responded to a separate call for service at the Food Lion next door.

While officers were addressing this call for service, Walmart security approached officers and stated that someone pointed a firearm at one of their security guards in the parking lot.

Just after 5:50 p.m., officers were flagged down by Walmart security and responded to a different area of the parking lot to investigate the information they received from the security personnel.

Police say the security guard pointed them in the direction of Raney who was seated in the grass with a backpack in front of him and his right hand concealed inside the backpack.

CMPD says both officers gave verbal commands to Raney to show them his hands. Police say Raney did not comply and removed the firearm from the bag while keeping it partially concealed.

CMPD goes on to say officers continued to command Raney to drop the firearm, but Raney then began to raise the firearm up in the direction of the officers.

CMPD officers James Longworth and Micah Edmunds fired shots from their service weapons. Police say the officers secured Raney’s firearm.

Arriving officers began life-saving efforts, Raney was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries and was pronounced dead around 6:30 p.m.

The SBI is the primary investigative agency for the officer-involved shooting. The officers were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard policy whenever an officer discharges a service weapon.

The footage was ordered for release after the media petitioned the courts.

