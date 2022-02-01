NC DHHS Flu
Carolina Panthers partner with CMS to launch girls high school flag football team

The announcement took place at Bank of America Stadium with 20 student-athletes in attendance and the league will begin play in 2022.
Carolina Panthers flag football announcement
Carolina Panthers flag football announcement(CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston)
By Jason Huber
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - To celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers announced that they are teaming up with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to launch a pilot girls high school flag football league.

The announcement took place at Bank of America Stadium with 20 student-athletes in attendance and the league will begin play in 2022.

The Panthers are providing $50,000 in program funding, school resources and custom Nike school uniforms to support the program.

“The Carolina Panthers are thrilled to partner with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Athletics in the creation of a pilot Girls High School Flag Football League, which will provide increased participation opportunities and access to the sport of football for high school girls,” Panthers director of community relations Riley Fields said.

The intramural/club-level program will provide high school girls with opportunities to participate in flag football, which has been sanctioned as a varsity sport in six states across the U.S.

“Our hope is this league will lead to increased participation by high schools across our region,” Fields said. “We are especially pleased to be able to announce the program launch as we celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day.”

