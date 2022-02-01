Carolina Panthers partner with CMS to launch girls high school flag football team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - To celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers announced that they are teaming up with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to launch a pilot girls high school flag football league.

The announcement took place at Bank of America Stadium with 20 student-athletes in attendance and the league will begin play in 2022.

The Panthers are providing $50,000 in program funding, school resources and custom Nike school uniforms to support the program.

In honor of #NGWSD, we’ve donated $50,000 to @CharMeckSchools Athletics to help create a pilot Girls High School Flag Football League. pic.twitter.com/MWG0jo8qqZ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 1, 2022

“The Carolina Panthers are thrilled to partner with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Athletics in the creation of a pilot Girls High School Flag Football League, which will provide increased participation opportunities and access to the sport of football for high school girls,” Panthers director of community relations Riley Fields said.

The intramural/club-level program will provide high school girls with opportunities to participate in flag football, which has been sanctioned as a varsity sport in six states across the U.S.

In partnership with @Panthers we launched a new high school girls’ intramural flag football league. Today is an important step toward gender equity in athletics and education. Still work to do! #NGWSD @BreanaFowler19 @CharMeckSchools pic.twitter.com/EgyFhTirhb — Superintendent Earnest Winston (@CMSSupt) February 1, 2022

“Our hope is this league will lead to increased participation by high schools across our region,” Fields said. “We are especially pleased to be able to announce the program launch as we celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day.”

