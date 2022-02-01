NC DHHS Flu
5 artists, 12 minutes: Here’s a look at what you can expect from this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

FILE - This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium. The Bengals will play the Rams...
FILE - This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium. The Bengals will play the Rams in the Super Bowl Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the Rams’ home stadium.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – As the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams prepare to face off in Super Bowl LVI, much of the country is waiting to see what halftime performance will bring.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage in what Pepsi is saying “could be the greatest 12 minutes of music entertainment the world has ever seen.”

Pepsi partnered with filmmaker F. Gary Gray to create a trailer entitled “The Call,” in anticipation of the upcoming halftime performance.

“As a super fan, I consider it an honor and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history. It’s been a blast!” shared F. Gary Gray.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company is executive producing the halftime show for a third year, and Jesse Collins returns as an executive producer.

According to Pepsi, its Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most-watched musical performance of the year. Past halftime performances include Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and more.

Country music star Mickey Guyton will hit the Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem, while R&B hitmaker Jhene Aiko will perform “America the Beautiful.”

Guyton made history as the first Black woman to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category and first Black solo woman to host the ACM Awards.

She’s a four-time Grammy nominee who is known for her hit song “Black Like Me.”

Gospel duo Mary Mary will be accompanied by the LA Phil’s YOLA — which stands for Youth Orchestra Los Angeles — to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The Bengals will play the Rams in the Super Bowl Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the Rams’ home stadium.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

