2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect in custody

Crime scene tape up around Bridgewater College campus.
Crime scene tape up around Bridgewater College campus.(Bob Grebe - WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WWBT) - Police said two officers were shot and a suspect is in custody following reports of an active shooting on Bridgewater College campus.

The situation continues to unfold and possible injuries related to the situation are unknown.

In a statement from the college, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to campus for the ”initial report came in that two officers had been shot and the armed suspect had fled the scene.”

Virginia State Police said a Bridgewater College Campus Law Enforcement Officer and Campus Safety Officer were shot.

In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed.

In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter (left) and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson (right) were shot and killed.(Bridgewater Police Department)

“These officers were close friends, known to many of us as the “dynamic duo.” John was J.J.’s best man in his wedding this year. They were beloved by students, faculty and staff. I hurt for their families and loved ones, as I know we all do,” Bridgewater College President David Bushman said in the email.

The college told students to shelter in place and to “text to let your loved ones know you are okay.”

About 45 minutes after the initial alert from the college, it said an individual was in custody following a massive search.

Bridgewater College said a suspect was taken into custody in connection to the incident.
Bridgewater College said a suspect was taken into custody in connection to the incident.(Daniel Lin – Daily News-Record)

The campus community was told to shelter in place for several hours, but the order was lifted just after 4:30 p.m. During the shelter in place, Bridgewater also tweeted not to be alarmed because police are moving through the buildings and to listen to their instructions.

The Bridgewater Community Center is closed at this time, and the town is asking people to avoid the college and area around it until further notice. The shelter in place order for the town and campus are both lifted.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares have been briefed on the situation and are continuing to monitor it.

“This is a sad and dark day for Bridgewater College. I know we all have so many questions and not many answers. One thing I do know, though, is that we will rally around one another and support each other as we move forward from this day. We are all victims, though some much more so than others, and it will be important that we each seek to find comfort and support in the ways most meaningful for us,” Bushman said in the email to students.

Virginia State Police is on the scene, and Harrisonburg Police are also assisting.

Last year in October, the college was ranked as Virginia’s safest college by SafeAtLast.

NBC12 is heading to the scene. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

