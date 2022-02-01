16-person federal team deployed to help with surge in emergency department at Atrium Health Pineville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Help is on the way for Atrium Health Pineville as a 16-person National Disaster Medical System team is deploying to help support a surge in the hospital’s emergency department.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced the approval of its staffing support request, in partnership with Atrium Health, to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.

North Carolina is also receiving an additional 25 Advanced Life Support Ambulances.

The 16-person National Disaster Medical System team deployed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will arrive at Atrium Health Pineville Wednesday and remain on-site until Feb. 13, 2022, to support the medical surge in the emergency department.

The team consists of five oversight and support personnel and 11 clinicians - one physician, two advanced practice providers, four registered nurses and four paramedics.

A few weeks ago, Atrium Health put in a request to FEMA for staffing support and resources. According to NCDHHS, the health system is above 95 percent capacity.

“We’re extremely grateful for the support of our state and federal governments, specifically Governor Cooper, NCDHHS and HHS, to share this team of medical professionals for our Atrium Health Pineville emergency department,” said Dr. James Hunter, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Atrium Health. “Our dedicated health care heroes at Atrium Health have worked very hard throughout the pandemic, and like many others across the country, are feeling the effects of this latest surge. Knowing their work is being recognized and supplemented by this team to lend a hand is very meaningful for them.”

“We continue to find and deploy every available resource to deal with this surge of COVID-19 from the Omicron variant,” said Susan Kansagra, Senior Deputy Director for the Division of Public Health. “Our hospitals continue to deal with near-record levels of patients, and this federal support is one of many levers we are using to meet demand.”

Statewide COVID-19 response is also receiving support for patient transfer. The 25 ambulances will arrive in North Carolina on Thursday and are in addition to the 25 ambulances previously deployed to North Carolina on Jan. 4, 2022.

The ambulances will be distributed to following counties: Brunswick (2), Chatham (3), Cherokee (1), Durham (2), Forsyth (4), Franklin (1), Graham (1), Guilford (4), Haywood (1), Hertford (1), Lee, (1), Lenoir (1), Macon (1), Mecklenburg (7), Nash (3), New Hanover (2) Onslow (2), Pasquotank and Camden (1), Pender (1), Randolph (3), Rowan (2), Rutherford (1), Wake (4) and Wilson (1).

The ambulances also include the needed staffing for each.

COVID-19 cases are starting to decline across North Carolina, but many hospitals are still at capacity and experiencing high levels of demand.

A woman says a FEMA ambulance took her to Atrium Pineville and once she got there it was shocking to see what was going on.

Throughout the pandemic, MEDIC has had to request extra ambulances and staff from FEMA to help with record call volume. Over the past month, MEDIC has averaged 25 COVID transports per day.

A spokesperson says it also has 65 total paramedic and EMT vacancies, and an additional 19 employees in COVID-19 isolation.

FEMA provided MEDIC four ambulances that are handling an average of 18 patient transports per day. It is expected an additional three FEMA ambulances at the end of the week.

Dr. Katie Passaretti with Atrium Health says hospitals are full as infection levels in the community are still high. She says we can all do our part to help reduce the strain on ERs.

“If you just need testing, if you have something that you can deal with at your primary care doctor, urgent care settings, other types of settings, would encourage the people that that’s appropriate for to use that,” Dr. Passaretti said.

Atrium Health also lists ER wait times on its website and opportunities to sign up for a tele-visit.

