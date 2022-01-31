‘The world is mourning. We all felt like we knew Cheslie’: Remembering and honoring the life of Cheslie Kryst

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is remembering the life of Charlotte native and former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst.

She was 30 years old when she died and already so accomplished as Miss USA, an entrepreneur, an attorney, and a champion for important causes.

“So now when I see pictures I think wow, I was on national television. I’m Miss USA – it’s weird,” Kryst said in an interview in 2019.

Kryst won the Miss USA pageant three years ago, but as we saw in a 2019 interview with WBTV’s Jamie Boll - she wasn’t just Miss USA.

“I’m trying to think. Has there ever been a law firm that’s been live tweeting the Miss USA pageant like we saw on the night you were on the stage,” Boll asked.

“You know, I don’t know. It’s funny. After I won, I was talking to our director of HR and she was saying, you know, I don’t know there’s another law firm in the country whose HR department has had to deal with one of the attorneys winning Miss USA,” Kryst said.

Kryst was a North Carolina attorney practicing civil litigation. She graduated from Fort Mill High School and attended the University of South Carolina.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cheslie Kryst, a woman of many talents and former @GamecockTrack student-athlete. Please keep the Kryst family in your thoughts and prayers. Please remember, you’re not alone. Help is available: 800-273-8255,″ USC Athletics tweeted.

“The district was saddened to learn of the passing of Cheslie Kryst, a former Fort Mill High School graduate. While she was well known to many because of her reign as Miss USA in 2019, to our Fort Mill staff she will be remembered as a sweet, well-liked girl named CeCi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family as they deal with this tragic loss. The district has resources available to help anyone who is feeling the impact of Cheslie’s death and we encourage them to reach out to our school counselors for any assistance needed,” The Fort Mill School District said.

Kryst was passionate about the platform, Dress for Success, and the Executive Director of the Charlotte chapter had this to say about her.

“The world is mourning,” Kerry Barr O’Connor said. “We all felt like we knew Cheslie. While she was deeply committed to Dress for Success and a number of nonprofits, she took her abundant gifts wherever she went.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, you can get help now.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

