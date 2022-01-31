‘They don’t have enough rooms to cover what’s going on right now’: Woman details experience in Charlotte emergency room

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - COVID-19 cases are starting to decline across North Carolina, but many hospitals are still at capacity and experiencing high levels of demand.

A few weeks ago, Atrium Health put in a request to FEMA for staffing support and resources. According to NCDHHS, the health system is above 95 percent capacity.

Linda, a 37-year-old mother of four, says she had been having strange symptoms over the past month including a loss of vision and loss of feeling in her leg.

Last week, she thought she was having a stroke.

“My neck started tightening, I couldn’t breathe,” she told WBTV. “It felt like someone was pouring hot lava on my head and then I blacked out.”

Linda says she went to Atrium Health’s stand-alone emergency department on Providence Road for help. She says a doctor immediately came up with a game plan.

“Let’s go ahead and admit you to the stroke unit at Atrium Pineville,” she said. “But we’re going to have to wait for transport to get here to be able to take you.”

She says she waited 24 hours for that ambulance.

Throughout the pandemic, MEDIC has had to request extra ambulances and staff from FEMA to help with record call volume.

Over the past month, MEDIC has averaged 25 COVID transports per day.

A spokesperson says it also has 65 total paramedic and EMT vacancies, and an additional 19 employees in COVID-19 isolation.

FEMA provided MEDIC four ambulances that are handling an average of 18 patient transports per day. It is expected an additional three FEMA ambulances at the end of the week.

Linda says a FEMA ambulance took her to Atrium Pineville and once she got there it was shocking to see what was going on.

“They roll me through where all these COVID patients are,” she said. “They don’t have enough beds, they don’t have enough rooms to cover what’s going on right now. One person looked like they were deceased and had a blanket over them.”

She says she was then placed in a room with no windows.

“There’s a sign on the door that says surge room,” she said. “It’s a tiny baby room that looks like a janitorial closet.”

But Linda did say she finally got the specialized treatment she was seeking.

Dr. Katie Passaretti with Atrium Health says hospitals are full as infection levels in the community are still high.

She says we can all do our part to help reduce the strain on ERs.

“If you just need testing, if you have something that you can deal with at your primary care doctor, urgent care settings, other types of settings, would encourage the people that that’s appropriate for to use that,” Dr. Passaretti said.

She also says getting additional resources from FEMA will be helpful, but that aid has not arrived yet.

Atrium Health also lists ER wait times on its website and opportunities to sign up for a tele-visit.

