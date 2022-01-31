NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Simply Spiked Lemonade is coming this summer

Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice –...
Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice – Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade.(The Coca-Cola Company)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A new drink is hitting shelves this summer to meet all your poolside needs.

Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice – Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade. All flavors will be 170 calories per 12-oz. can and contain 5% ABV.

The drinks will be sold in a variety 12-pack, and select flavors also will be available in single 24-oz. cans.

The Coca-Cola Company and Molson Coors are teaming up to make the new drink.

In a news release, Coca-Cola said the Simply Spiked Lemonade concept was inspired by the popularity of customers using Simply Lemonade as cocktail mixers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
Three people were injured and one killed last night after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say...
Shooting into home leaves one dead, two injured
One person was shot Saturday night at the Thrift Motel.
Police: 1 dead after motel shooting in north east Charlotte
Regal Oaks Fire
Apartment fire in east Charlotte leaves 28 residents displaced
Officer Jordan Sheldon and Loki
Retired K9 of fallen Mooresville Police officer Jordan Sheldon dies nearly 3 years after his death

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
More than 4,600 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reports over 7,300 new COVID-19 cases; coronavirus-related hospitalizations start to decline
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2011, file photo, concertina wire and a guard tower are seen at a...
California moves to dismantle nation’s largest death row
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
Russia, US exchange harsh words over Ukraine at UN
Joshua Harris
Man wanted in deadly 2015 Kinston shooting arrested in Charlotte