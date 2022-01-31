NC DHHS Flu
Milder temperatures ahead, yet a First Alert for rain Thursday and Friday

A First Alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday, with scattered rain on Thursday and more widespread rain expected on Friday.
A First Alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday, with scattered rain on Thursday and more widespread rain expected on Friday.
By Jason Myers
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Temperatures will be on a warming trend this week, yet a First Alert has been issued for rain chances for the end of the work week. Another chance for rain to a wintry mix is possible Sunday into Monday.

  • High temperatures in the 50s and 60s this week.
  • First Alert for Thursday and Friday due to rain chances.
  • Chilly end to the weekend, with some wintry precipitation possible.

Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures develop overnight, with low temperatures around 25 to 30 degrees by daybreak Tuesday.

After some morning clouds, Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies through the day, with high temperatures in the mid-50s for the piedmont, and mid-40s in the mountains.

First Alert Thursday-Friday
First Alert Thursday-Friday(WBTV)

Wednesday is “Groundhog Day”, and will feature clouds increasing through the day, with high temperatures warming into the upper 50s in the piedmont, and mid-40s in the mountains. A few spotty rain showers are possible in the mountains by late in the day.

A First Alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday, with scattered rain on Thursday and more widespread rain expected on Friday. There may be a few storms, yet organized severe weather is not anticipated at this time. Despite the rain chances, temperatures will remain warm, with highs in the mid to upper 60s across the piedmont, and lower 50s in the mountains.

Dry weather returns for Saturday, with seasonably cool temperatures back into the lower 50s for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees in the mountains.

Another chance for rain to a wintry mix will be possible Sunday into Monday, yet overall rainfall chances are at a low confidence at this time, due to inconsistent weather data. Temperatures will be chilly for the end of the weekend and early next week, with highs in the 40s. Stay tuned to updates to the forecast for Sunday into Monday.

