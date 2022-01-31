Mecklenburg County mistakenly sends email to only unvaccinated employees, intends to apologize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County mistakenly sent an email only to unvaccinated employees about the reinstatement of COVID-19 testing protocols Monday morning.

Officials with the county say they are aware of an email that was sent in error Monday morning, but according to the County Attorney, did not violate the HIPAA privacy rules.

County officials say the email was intended to go to all county employees, not just a select group. Instead, it went only to those employees who have not submitted proof of vaccination pursuant to county policy.

The reported intent of the email was to inform all county employees that the county had reinstated the suspension policy for violations of COVID-19 testing protocol for unvaccinated employees.

The policy had been temporarily suspended due to the long lines and delayed results people were experiencing at testing sites right after the holidays.

Now that the lines are subsiding, and results are quicker we are reinstating the suspension portion of the policy.

Officials say the email will be sent out to all employees, and an apology email will be sent to those who received and opened the original email Monday morning.

