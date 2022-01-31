Man wanted in deadly 2015 Kinston shooting arrested in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man wanted in connection with a 2015 shooting that killed a 23-year-old woman in Kinston was arrested over the weekend in Charlotte.

According to the Kinston Police Department, Kaneesha Robinson was walking on Hyman Avenue with friends just before 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2015, when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, striking and killing Robinson.

Investigators said they did not believe Robinson was the intended target.

On Jan. 26, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department were able to obtain a murder warrant for 25-year-old Joshua Harris for his involvement in Robinson’s death, according to officials.

Police said Harris was arrested on Jan. 29 in Charlotte and has been jailed without bond.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s tip line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.

