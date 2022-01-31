NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man wanted in deadly 2015 Kinston shooting arrested in Charlotte

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s tip line at (252) 939-4020.
Joshua Harris
Joshua Harris(Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man wanted in connection with a 2015 shooting that killed a 23-year-old woman in Kinston was arrested over the weekend in Charlotte.

According to the Kinston Police Department, Kaneesha Robinson was walking on Hyman Avenue with friends just before 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2015, when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, striking and killing Robinson.

Investigators said they did not believe Robinson was the intended target.

On Jan. 26, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department were able to obtain a murder warrant for 25-year-old Joshua Harris for his involvement in Robinson’s death, according to officials.

Police said Harris was arrested on Jan. 29 in Charlotte and has been jailed without bond.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s tip line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
Three people were injured and one killed last night after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say...
Shooting into home leaves one dead, two injured
One person was shot Saturday night at the Thrift Motel.
Police: 1 dead after motel shooting in north east Charlotte
Regal Oaks Fire
Apartment fire in east Charlotte leaves 28 residents displaced
Officer Jordan Sheldon and Loki
Retired K9 of fallen Mooresville Police officer Jordan Sheldon dies nearly 3 years after his death

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
More than 4,600 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reports over 7,300 new COVID-19 cases; coronavirus-related hospitalizations start to decline
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
Atrium Health has opened a new emergency department in Mountain Island in northwestern...
Atrium Health opens new emergency department in Mountain Island