NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Lancaster County Council to discuss redistricting map

Data shows there are far more people in the county’s existing panhandle districts than the other five districts.
The discussion will take place during Monday's meeting that starts at 6 p.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – The Lancaster County Council will hold a special meeting Monday night to finalize a new redistricting map.

The new map, based on the most recent census data, is set to give the Indian Land area another council seat.

Currently, the county’s panhandle has two of seven council seats. The newest map would change that to three.

Data shows there are far more people in the county’s existing panhandle districts than the other five districts.

Monday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. in council chambers and will also stream on the county’s YouTube page.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
Three people were injured and one killed last night after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say...
Shooting into home leaves one dead, two injured
One person was shot Saturday night at the Thrift Motel.
Police: 1 dead after motel shooting in north east Charlotte
Regal Oaks Fire
Apartment fire in east Charlotte leaves 28 residents displaced
Officer Jordan Sheldon and Loki
Retired K9 of fallen Mooresville Police officer Jordan Sheldon dies nearly 3 years after his death

Latest News

FILE. House fire graphic.
Fire causes roof of Hickory home to collapse
Shelves of over-the-counter cold and flu medications are nearly empty at a number of area stores.
Over-the-counter medicine in high demand
Justice McMillan, 44, was charged on Sunday.
East Spencer man arrested on federal drug and gun charges
The fire broke out shortly before midnight in the Hidden Valley neighborhood in northeast...
Apartments damaged in overnight fire in northeast Charlotte