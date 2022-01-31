Lancaster County Council to discuss redistricting map

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – The Lancaster County Council will hold a special meeting Monday night to finalize a new redistricting map.

The new map, based on the most recent census data, is set to give the Indian Land area another council seat.

Currently, the county’s panhandle has two of seven council seats. The newest map would change that to three.

Data shows there are far more people in the county’s existing panhandle districts than the other five districts.

Monday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. in council chambers and will also stream on the county’s YouTube page.

