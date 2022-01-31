NC DHHS Flu
Jackson, Boston lead Clippers’ rout of Hornets, 115-90

By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Reggie Jackson and Brandon Boston Jr. each scored 19 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Charlotte Hornets 115-90 on Sunday to improve to 4-3 on their current road trip.

Marcus Morris Sr. added 16 points and Luke Kennard had 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for the Clippers, who’ll wrap up an eight-game road trip on Monday at Indiana.

Justise Winslow also had a big game with 13 points and eight rebounds as the Clippers’ bench outscored Charlotte’s reserves 62-21.

LaMelo Ball had 23 points, 10 assists and six rebounds and no turnovers, and Miles Bridges had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets, who had their two-game win streak snapped.

