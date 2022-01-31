Gate damaged, deputy injured in crash at Gaston County Sheriff’s Office

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The back gate to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center was damaged in a crash early Monday morning.

According to a report filed with the Gastonia Police Department, the crash happened shortly after midnight.

According to Mike Radford, assistant chief deputy at the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 and told the operator that someone was threatening him.

Radford said the man told the operator that he was heading to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office.

Radford said deputies tried to approach the man when he arrived at the sheriff’s office, and the man attempted to flee in his vehicle, driving into the back gate surrounding the property.

The gate was seriously damaged. Radford said several deputies worked to restrain the man after he had exited his vehicle.

Radford said one deputy was injured and had to be treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

The individual who was detained by deputies was also taken to a local hospital. The man’s name has not yet been released.

The damaged gate is currently being repaired.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.