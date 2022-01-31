Fire causes roof of Hickory home to collapse

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – The roof of a home collapsed Sunday night as firefighters worked to contain a fire in Hickory.

According to the Hickory Fire Department, crews were called around 7:15 p.m. to a house fire on Mack Court.

When firefighters arrived, they said they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the single-story home.

Crews confirmed occupants were out of the burning home and they then worked to contain the fire.

According to the Hickory Fire Department, the roof collapsed, causing extensive damage to the home and creating harder extinguishment of the fire. Crews said it was under control around 8:10 p.m.

No injuries were reported and damages were considered major, according to fire officials. Investigators said the cause was an electrical failure.

