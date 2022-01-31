East Spencer man arrested on federal drug and gun charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An East Spencer man is in jail without bond on drug and gun charges, and charges that he is fugitive from justice.

Justice Devine McMillan, 44, was arrested on Sunday at Laurel Pointe Circle and charged for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He is also charged on a federal indictment for a probation violation.

McMillan is set to appear before a judge on Friday.

