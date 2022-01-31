Dry and warm start to the week after cold weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After starting out this Sunday morning in the teens and 20s, we gradually warmed into the 40s and 50s this afternoon. We can expect to add a few degrees to our afternoon highs each day this week with some 60-degree readings in forecast by the middle of the week.

A dry and warmer start to the week

60s and slight chances for rain in the mountains Wednesday afternoon

First Alert: Warming trend continues with chances for rain Thursday-Friday

Quiet, dry conditions will continue for Sunday night with, and the overnight will not be as cold as it has the last few nights. There will be a few passing clouds otherwise mostly clear skies with lows in the 20s and 30s.

High temps this week (WBTV)

An area of high pressure will build in just to the north of our area keeping us mostly sunny and dry for Monday and Tuesday. Highs on both days will range from the 40s in the mountains to the low to mid 50s in the piedmont.

We’ll continue to warm into the 50s and 60s on Wednesday and see a slight chance for some isolated showers mainly in the mountains.

Ahead of our next cold front, we have First Alerts in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Expect a chance for some scattered showers on Thursday otherwise mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s. Rain looks likely for Friday with highs in the 60s. Once the cold front moves through the area, we’ll cool back down into the 50s for next weekend.

