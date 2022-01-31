NC DHHS Flu
CMPD issues Silver Alert for missing 22-year-old man

Devin Marquise Backstrom
Devin Marquise Backstrom(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 22-year-old man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Devin Marquise Backstrom was last seen in the 400 block of Long Creek PY in Charlotte. He is listed as 5-foot-11, 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Backstrom should call K Childers at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-2373.

