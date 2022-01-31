NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte biscuit shop the latest to close, while new businesses open up

We continue to see a revolving door of restaurants and other businesses that have shut down or started up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit in South End is the latest in a series of restaurants to permanently shut down because of COVID.

The biscuit shop took to Instagram, saying they couldn’t keep up with the staffing issues and other financial struggles brought on by the pandemic.

“I love biscuits and we knew this was right here...we hadn’t had a chance to try it yet and we didn’t know it was closing,” said Paul Burke, who just moved to Charlotte.

“Now I won’t ever get to try it. So, pretty bummed about that.”

Callie’s closure follows the fall of Price’s Chicken Coop in South End, The Manchester in Dilworth and countless more across the state.

As of June 2021, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports 6.2 million people were unable to work because companies closed or lost business during the pandemic.

At the same time, the times are giving rise to new businesses, like PARA in South End, not even a block away from Callie’s, and BBQ Chicken in Matthews.

Both locations opened just last month.

“I think people are just looking to get out more,” explained the manager, Michael Riley.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

