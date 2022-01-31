Bomb threats reported at several historically Black universities for second time in a month

DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - Monday, several historically Black colleges and universities investigated bomb threats on campus.

Southern University and A&M, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Bowie State University and Delaware State University are either on lockdown or have issued shelter-in-place orders.

Howard University in Washington, D.C., also received a bomb threat. Police said the campus has been cleared, and no hazardous materials were found.

Earlier this month, at least seven HBCUs were the target of bomb threats, including North Carolina Central University in Durham.

Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-NC-12), founder and co-chair of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, and HBCU Caucus co-chair Representative French Hill (R-AR-02) issued the following statement on the second round of targeted bomb threats.

“We are deeply disturbed by a second round of bomb threats at HBCU campuses within a month. Learning is one of the most noble and most human pursuits, and schools are sacred places that should always be free from terror. Solving these crimes and bringing those responsible to justice should be a top priority for federal law enforcement. To our HBCU family, we would like to say that you are resilient and we will not let terror disrupt or demean the academic excellence of our HBCUs. If you have any information that could assist federal law enforcement in solving this crime, please call 1 (800) 225-5324,” the statement read.

The administration of Johnson C. Smith University also sent a statement about Monday’s threats.

“The safety of our campus is among our highest priorities. JCSU Campus Police is patrolling the campus consistently and monitoring the campus closely. We are readying our resources and reviewing our bomb threat protocols. Campus Police is also in contact with local law enforcement partners (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department, Charlotte Fire Department, Charlotte Emergency Management). All have been made aware, have pledged their support, and have resources on stand-by should there be a need,” the statement read.

People attending a local HBCU school told WBTV that a threat against one is a threat against all.

North Carolina Central, Howard, Spelman, Norfolk State and Florida A&M University were just a few to receive these threats that prompted lockdowns.

These schools sent out alerts and evacuated students on campus until all clears were given later that same day. Some students and school officials believe these threats were racially motivated given the demographics and history of these schools.

WBTV’s Lowell Rose talked to a student at Livingstone College who has friends at North Carolina Central.

“I’m shocked, but I’m not shocked, but the way that history does repeat itself, I’m really not surprised,” said Livingstone College student Keyvana Resper-Robinson. “There’s a lot of hateful people out there, sad to say, and it shouldn’t happen, but it’s going to happen considering the world we live in.”

Officials at both Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte and Livingstone College in Salisbury said there were no threats made there, but but school leaders say it’s still a concern for all HBCUs. Additionally, students are still on break at both schools.

“I think that when one of our institutions are attacked we all feel it, in a post-George Floyd era, there was this awareness, there was this awakening, but then there’s also this awkwardness and it gave people who were opposed to all of the great things that are happening in the name of diversity and inclusion to raise their hand of hatred, and so we feel it across the HBCU community,” said Dr. Anthony Davis, Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Livingstone College.

Students and school leaders believe the threats were racially motivated.

“I do feel like it was racially motivated in a way I do see a lot of students choosing HBCUs over other schools, especially really, really good athletes,” Resper-Robinson said. “Kids of color are going towards HBCUs as a whole. And most people don’t like that, considering they never got the recognition that they did before as they’re doing now.”

“Whenever someone tries to interject fear, it is a hate crime,” Dr. Davis said. “When you think about HBCUs and the population that we serve, ultimately, yes, you have to say that that is a hate crime.”

“It’s just weird because considering the fact HBCUs were made to educate Black Americans considering they couldn’t go to the other colleges. It’s weird. You’re coming between a safe space,” Resper-Robinson said.

