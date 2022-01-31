NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Bill discussed to allow uncertified staff to teach in S.C.

They would have to pass a criminal background check and be registered with the state Department of Education.
On Friday, more than 700 teachers were absent and the district only had about 350 subs available.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - Districts across the Carolinas are struggling to staff classrooms with teachers.

On Friday, more than 700 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers were absent and the district only had about 350 subs available.

Related: More than 700 teachers reported absent Friday in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

In South Carolina, districts might soon have another option.

According to WBTV’s news partners at the Rock Hill Herald, lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow districts to hire uncertified staff to teach but they would have to meet certain standards.

They would have to pass a criminal background check and be registered with the state Department of Education. The House version of the bill would allow districts to use those uncertified teachers for up to 25% of teaching positions, as long as no certified teachers were available.

The Senate bill would create a five-year pilot program and allow only certain districts to use uncertified teachers to fill only 10% of those open positions.

At the start of the school year, there were more than 1,000 positions open statewide. Low pay, burnout and a lack of support are some of the reasons teachers are leaving the profession. WBTV will keep track of these two bills to see if they advance.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
Three people were injured and one killed last night after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say...
Shooting into home leaves one dead, two injured
One person was shot Saturday night at the Thrift Motel.
Police: 1 dead after motel shooting in north east Charlotte
Regal Oaks Fire
Apartment fire in east Charlotte leaves 28 residents displaced
Officer Jordan Sheldon and Loki
Retired K9 of fallen Mooresville Police officer Jordan Sheldon dies nearly 3 years after his death

Latest News

Justice McMillan, 44, was charged on Sunday.
East Spencer man arrested on federal drug and gun charges
The fire broke out shortly before midnight in the Hidden Valley neighborhood in northeast...
Apartments damaged in overnight fire in northeast Charlotte
The Boot Camp will run from March 23 through May 4 on Wednesdays from 6pm-8pm at the Cabarrus...
Cabarrus Center launches second retail lab boot camp
Shelves of over-the-counter cold and flu medications are nearly empty at a number of area stores.
Over-the-counter medicine in high demand