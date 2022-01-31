Bill discussed to allow uncertified staff to teach in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - Districts across the Carolinas are struggling to staff classrooms with teachers.

On Friday, more than 700 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers were absent and the district only had about 350 subs available.

Related: More than 700 teachers reported absent Friday in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

In South Carolina, districts might soon have another option.

According to WBTV’s news partners at the Rock Hill Herald, lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow districts to hire uncertified staff to teach but they would have to meet certain standards.

They would have to pass a criminal background check and be registered with the state Department of Education. The House version of the bill would allow districts to use those uncertified teachers for up to 25% of teaching positions, as long as no certified teachers were available.

The Senate bill would create a five-year pilot program and allow only certain districts to use uncertified teachers to fill only 10% of those open positions.

At the start of the school year, there were more than 1,000 positions open statewide. Low pay, burnout and a lack of support are some of the reasons teachers are leaving the profession. WBTV will keep track of these two bills to see if they advance.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.