Big warm-up this week and a First Alert as rain chances pick up Thursday, Friday
In between, clear skies and cold temperatures are back in the forecast tonight with lows in the 20s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure building just to the north of the Carolinas will keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast over the next couple of days along with seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 50s.
- Seasonal sunshine the next couple of days
- Big warm-up in the forecast this week
- First Alert: Rain chances pick up Thursday and Friday
Wednesday will bring a mix of clouds and sun with milder afternoon readings in the upper 50s. There’s a very small shower chance for a stray shower Wednesday night.
Ahead of our next cold front, we have First Alerts in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. There’s a chance for a couple of scattered showers on Thursday, but the better chance for rain will come Thursday and through the day on Friday before a clearing trend kicks in just in time for the weekend.
In advance for the front, Thursday and Friday will be unseasonably mild, with highs well into the 60s, before we turn chillier again, with highs close to 50 degrees over the weekend.
Hope you have a great week!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
