NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Big warm-up this week and a First Alert as rain chances pick up Thursday, Friday

In between, clear skies and cold temperatures are back in the forecast tonight with lows in the 20s.
In between, clear skies and cold temperatures are back in the forecast tonight with lows in the 20s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure building just to the north of the Carolinas will keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast over the next couple of days along with seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 50s.

  • Seasonal sunshine the next couple of days
  • Big warm-up in the forecast this week
  • First Alert: Rain chances pick up Thursday and Friday

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

In between, clear skies and cold temperatures are back in the forecast tonight with lows in the 20s.

Today's highs will top out in the upper 50s.
Today's highs will top out in the upper 50s.(Source: WBTV)

Wednesday will bring a mix of clouds and sun with milder afternoon readings in the upper 50s. There’s a very small shower chance for a stray shower Wednesday night.

Ahead of our next cold front, we have First Alerts in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. There’s a chance for a couple of scattered showers on Thursday, but the better chance for rain will come Thursday and through the day on Friday before a clearing trend kicks in just in time for the weekend.

In advance for the front, Thursday and Friday will be unseasonably mild, with highs well into the 60s, before we turn chillier again, with highs close to 50 degrees over the weekend.

It will be unseasonably warm late this week before returning to the 50s for the weekend.
It will be unseasonably warm late this week before returning to the 50s for the weekend.(Source: WBTV)

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
Three people were injured and one killed last night after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say...
Shooting into home leaves one dead, two injured
One person was shot Saturday night at the Thrift Motel.
Police: 1 dead after motel shooting in north east Charlotte
Regal Oaks Fire
Apartment fire in east Charlotte leaves 28 residents displaced
Officer Jordan Sheldon and Loki
Retired K9 of fallen Mooresville Police officer Jordan Sheldon dies nearly 3 years after his death

Latest News

First Alert Monday forecast
Big warm-up this week; First Alert as rain chances pick up Thursday, Friday
Dry and warm start to the week after cold weekend
Dry and warm start to the week after cold weekend
7 Day Forecast
Dry and warm start to the week after cold weekend
Dry and warm start to the week after cold weekend
Dry and warm start to the week after cold weekend