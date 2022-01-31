Atrium Health opens new emergency department in Mountain Island

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Atrium Health has opened a new emergency department in northwestern Mecklenburg County.

The Atrium Health Mountain Island Emergency Department, located at the intersection of Highway 16 and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road and near the Mountain Island Marketplace shopping center, is fully equipped with advanced emergency care resources and healthcare providers, a news release stated.

The staff is trained to treat a range of emergency medical needs, from broken bones and severe cuts to heart attacks and strokes, health system leaders said.

“We’ve been looking forward to being able to bring this type of exceptional emergency care to the residents of northwestern Mecklenburg County,” Bill Leonard, facility executive of Atrium Health University City, said. “We are thrilled to introduce a team of highly-qualified healthcare providers, working in one of Atrium Health’s newest healthcare facilities, to meet an immediate need for the growing communities in this area.”

According to Atrium Health, the facility has several advantages for the community, including:

Shorter wait times

Bedside registration for convenience and privacy

Advanced diagnostic imaging services, including the most up-to-date CT scanner, digital X-ray and ultrasound

Doctors who are board-certified in emergency medicine and an emergency-trained care team

On-call medical specialists available for consultation

Convenient parking close to front door

For more information, visit the facility’s website.

