NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Atrium Health opens new emergency department in Mountain Island

The staff is trained to treat a range of emergency medical needs, from broken bones and severe cuts to heart attacks and strokes.
Atrium Health has opened a new emergency department in Mountain Island in northwestern...
Atrium Health has opened a new emergency department in Mountain Island in northwestern Mecklenburg County.(Source: Atrium Health)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Atrium Health has opened a new emergency department in northwestern Mecklenburg County.

The Atrium Health Mountain Island Emergency Department, located at the intersection of Highway 16 and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road and near the Mountain Island Marketplace shopping center, is fully equipped with advanced emergency care resources and healthcare providers, a news release stated.

The staff is trained to treat a range of emergency medical needs, from broken bones and severe cuts to heart attacks and strokes, health system leaders said.

“We’ve been looking forward to being able to bring this type of exceptional emergency care to the residents of northwestern Mecklenburg County,” Bill Leonard, facility executive of Atrium Health University City, said. “We are thrilled to introduce a team of highly-qualified healthcare providers, working in one of Atrium Health’s newest healthcare facilities, to meet an immediate need for the growing communities in this area.”

According to Atrium Health, the facility has several advantages for the community, including:

  • Shorter wait times
  • Bedside registration for convenience and privacy
  • Advanced diagnostic imaging services, including the most up-to-date CT scanner, digital X-ray and ultrasound
  • Doctors who are board-certified in emergency medicine and an emergency-trained care team
  • On-call medical specialists available for consultation
  • Convenient parking close to front door

For more information, visit the facility’s website.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst visits WBTV studio
Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019, dies at 30
Three people were injured and one killed last night after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say...
Shooting into home leaves one dead, two injured
One person was shot Saturday night at the Thrift Motel.
Police: 1 dead after motel shooting in north east Charlotte
Regal Oaks Fire
Apartment fire in east Charlotte leaves 28 residents displaced
Officer Jordan Sheldon and Loki
Retired K9 of fallen Mooresville Police officer Jordan Sheldon dies nearly 3 years after his death

Latest News

Legendary Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith is partnering with Mecklenburg County to...
Steve Smith, Mecklenburg leaders announce county’s first-ever behavioral health urgent care center
Steve Smith, Mecklenburg leaders announce county’s first-ever behavioral health urgent care center
Shelves of over-the-counter cold and flu medications are nearly empty at a number of area stores.
Over-the-counter medicine in high demand
Shelves of over-the-counter cold and flu medications are nearly empty at a number of area stores.
Over-the-counter medicine in high demand