Apartments damaged in overnight fire in northeast Charlotte

The fire broke out shortly before midnight in the Hidden Valley neighborhood in northeast Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several people are having to find another place to stay after their apartments were damaged in an overnight fire.

The fire broke out shortly before midnight in the Hidden Valley neighborhood in northeast Charlotte.

In video WBTV crews collected, several engines were seen at the Maple Run Apartments. At least a few apartments were impacted.

Firefighters had the flames out and people evacuated by the WBTV’s crews arrived.

Officials confirmed no one was hurt in the fire. WBTV is still working to learn the cause of the fire and how many people were impacted.

Check back for updates as they come in.

