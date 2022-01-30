Three snowy weekends cause auto shops to fill up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Drivers slipping up on the roads during these last three snowy weekends are ending up at the auto shop.

“People [are] sliding on the black ice. It was pretty dangerous,” said Charlotte resident Destin Schroeder about the roads lately.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a lot of people needing to get some fixes done on their cars,” said his cousin, Brian Slater.

As of Saturday, CMD Automotive in Charlotte is packed.

“There’s been a huge, 300% increase,” explained the owner, James Gorman.

He said while a normal Monday sees one or two cars with weather-related damages, the last three weekends have seen 8 or 9.

While auto shops have their work cut out for them, you could be paying top dollar.

“The price range [for new cars could be] anywhere between $2,000 to $5,000 pretty easily if you take one of these off-road and do some damage,” said Gorman.

Not only has ice backed them up, so have supply chain shortages. Gorman said they have been waiting on crucial car parts to come in.

Come Monday, CMD Automotive employees are back to work. Gorman said you may have to wait a little longer to be seen, but they will have space for emergencies.

