NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Three snowy weekends cause auto shops to fill up

While auto shops have their work cut out for them, you could be paying top dollar.
Drivers slipping up on the roads during these last three snowy weekends are ending up at the auto shop.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Drivers slipping up on the roads during these last three snowy weekends are ending up at the auto shop.

“People [are] sliding on the black ice. It was pretty dangerous,” said Charlotte resident Destin Schroeder about the roads lately.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a lot of people needing to get some fixes done on their cars,” said his cousin, Brian Slater.

As of Saturday, CMD Automotive in Charlotte is packed.

“There’s been a huge, 300% increase,” explained the owner, James Gorman.

Black ice causes two wrecks in same area, seriously injuring 1 person

He said while a normal Monday sees one or two cars with weather-related damages, the last three weekends have seen 8 or 9.

While auto shops have their work cut out for them, you could be paying top dollar.

“The price range [for new cars could be] anywhere between $2,000 to $5,000 pretty easily if you take one of these off-road and do some damage,” said Gorman.

Not only has ice backed them up, so have supply chain shortages. Gorman said they have been waiting on crucial car parts to come in.

Come Monday, CMD Automotive employees are back to work. Gorman said you may have to wait a little longer to be seen, but they will have space for emergencies.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Condos built by City View Terraces on Julia Maulden Pl are currently under notice of...
Charlotte contractor faces foreclosure on new homes he’s trying to sell to potential buyers
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the WBTV viewing area for Friday night snow.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, other counties ahead of evening snow
The wife of a Salisbury man killed in an alleged impaired driving crash said her husband would...
‘I know he would have forgiven him instantly’: Widow speaks about husband killed in alleged impaired driving crash
An aerial view of an overturned fire engine in Gastonia.
Firetruck overturns in Gastonia, 3 firefighters taken to the hospital

Latest News

Regal Oaks Fire
Apartment fire in east Charlotte leaves 28 residents displaced
Three snowy weekends cause auto shops to fill up
Three snowy weekends cause auto shops to fill up
Black ice causes two wrecks in same area, seriously injuring 1 person
Black ice causes two wrecks in same area, seriously injuring 1 person
Retired K9 of fallen Mooresville Police officer Jordan Sheldon dies nearly 3 years after his...
Retired K9 of fallen Mooresville Police officer Jordan Sheldon dies nearly 3 years after his death
The importance of distributing at-home COVID tests
The importance of distributing at-home COVID tests