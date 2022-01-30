Sunny skies and warm weather trend on the way this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More sunshine and warming trend are on the way over the next 7 days. Tonight will be quiet and dry but very cold as lows fall into the teens and 20s.

Warm with more sunshine for Sunday and Monday

60s by the middle of the week

First Alert: Warming trend continues with chances for rain Wednesday-Friday

Sunday morning will start out on the chilly side but with full sunshine, we’ll warm up into the 30s in the mountains and, upper 40s and 50s across the piedmont. Monday will be another gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s.

Tuesday stays dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs approaching 60 degrees.

7 Day Forecast Feb (WBTV)

Most of Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We have a First Alert in place for Wednesday night through Thursday morning for the chance of scattered showers across the area. Chances for scattered showers will continue into Thursday afternoon otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

We have another First Alert in the forecast for Friday. We’ll be watching for our next cold front to sweep across the southeast. This front will bring a good chance for some rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder in our area on Friday; expect highs in the 50s and 60s.

