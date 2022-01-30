NC DHHS Flu
Shooting into home leaves one dead, two injured

This was the first of two Charlotte homicides within half an hour’s time.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were injured and one killed last night after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say someone shot into a home in north east Charlotte Saturday night.

The shooting happened about 11:40 p.m. Jan. 29 at the 800 block of Woodside Avenue. Officers found multiple shell casings in the road by the house.

Shortly after the officers’ arrival, three people with gunshots arrived at area hospitals. Two of the three are expected to be OK.

Elante’ Nasir Thompson, 23, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say none of the three people shot lived at the home.

This is the second of two homicides that happened in the area Saturday night. The first took place at the Thrift Motel, about 2 miles away around 20 minutes earlier.

[Police: 1 dead after motel shooting in north east Charlotte]

A suspect in that homicide has been arrested and charged.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective. Detective Carter is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

