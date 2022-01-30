NC DHHS Flu
Runners take to the road for prestigious Winter Flight 5K/8K

The leaders make a turn from N. Milford to Arbor Drive during the Winter Flight 8K/5K on Sunday...
The leaders make a turn from N. Milford to Arbor Drive during the Winter Flight 8K/5K on Sunday afternoon.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Runners from across the region took to the streets of Salisbury on Sunday for the popular annual Winter Flight 8K/5K event. This year’s event is the 39th annual race.

New Sarum Brewery is the title sponsor of the event. All proceeds go to benefit Rowan Helping Ministries. The races begin and end at Catawba College.

The Winter Flight is the oldest 8K in North Carolina and is part of the 2022 RRCA 8K State Championship.

Hans Koeleman holds the fastest time record for men, completing the course in 23:35 in 1988. Joan Nesbit set the best time for women with a run of 26:48 in 1992.

