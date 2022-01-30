Police: 1 dead after motel shooting in north east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a shooting in a shooting Saturday night at the Thrift Motel.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to the motel, located off North Tryon Street, around 11:23 p.m. Jan. 29. They found a man with an apparent gunshot wound at the scene.

The man was taken to an area hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

Detective Dudley is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.