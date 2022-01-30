NC DHHS Flu
Griffin’s 22 points lift No. 9 Duke past Louisville 74-65

Former Cards head coach Denny Crum presents Coach K with a Louisville Slugger and bottle of...
Former Cards head coach Denny Crum presents Coach K with a Louisville Slugger and bottle of bourbon(Kent Taylor)
By Gary B. Graves (Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — AJ Griffin scored 22 points, including consecutive 3—pointers during a late 12-0 run that helped No. 9 Duke escape Louisville 74-65.

The Blue Devils led 24-8 after 10 minutes before Louisville eventually rallied to tie game at 60 on El Ellis’ 3-pointer with 8:28 remaining.

Wendell Moore Jr.’s two free throws put Duke back up 62-60 before Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams followed with blocks, the second setting up Griffin’s critical 3 to make it 65-60.

El Ellis scored 18 points off the bench for Louisville, which fell short of giving Mike Pegues the win in his debut as interim coach after replacing Chris Mack on Wednesday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

