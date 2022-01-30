Chilly today - but warmer this week!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today’s high probably won’t make it out of the 40s. By the end of the week, we’ll be back in the 60s!

Sunny & cool today

Warmer each day

First Alert for Thursday/ Friday rain

Today will be sunny, cool and dry. Yesterday’s high was 39. Today we will be about ten degrees warmer. Still, that only puts us in the upper 40s. That’s about five degrees below average for late January.

We're in the teens and 20s this morning. If there's a time for the dog sweater, I'd say this is it! pic.twitter.com/XfWRGXyqI7 — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) January 30, 2022

The first half of the week will be quiet. Highs will go from the mid-50s Monday and Tuesday to the low 60s on Wednesday. We should be dry most of that time before shower chances begin to go up late Wednesday.

There’s a First Alert for Thursday and Friday. A shower is possible at any time on Thursday. With mainly cloudy skies, we will still reach the mid-60s. Rain is likely overnight and into the first half of Friday. Highs will be close to 60 on Friday.

Rainfall next 7 days (First Alert Weather)

While it doesn’t look like winter weather will be an issue this time, a few thunderstorms will be possible.

We’ll be back closer to average by next weekend. The cold front will clear the area and take us back to more seasonable temperatures.

Make it a great Sunday!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.