Apartment fire in east Charlotte leaves 28 residents displaced

The fire occurred at The Oasis At Regal Oaks Apartments on English Hills Drive around 1:30 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a large apartment fire Saturday afternoon that affected multiple units and left dozens displaced.
Heavy smoke & fire was visible on the 2nd & 3rd floors as firefighters arrived and a second alarm was called.
Due to 20-30 mph wind, the fire progressed rapidly and 12 units were affected. Five units suffered fire damage and seven with water damage.
In total, damage estimates are $330,000 and 28 occupants are displaced. The fire remains under investigation.
