47 dogs, 14 puppies seized from NC kennel, owner faces welfare violations

MOYOCK, N.C. (AP/WBTV) — The owner of a northeastern North Carolina kennel has been accused of dozens of animal welfare violations after authorities seized over 60 dogs from what were called “inhumane” living conditions.

Currituck County officials took away the adult dogs and puppies after responding Friday to a report of stray dogs running loose on a road.

Forty-seven adult dogs and 14 puppies were collected, while one adult dog discovered was found dead. Several others were taken for emergency medical treatment. The rest of the dogs are being assessed and cared for at the Animal Shelter. More information on the dogs’ health and any possible adoptions will be announced as it is determined.

Animal control officers who arrived discovered a number of dogs in outdoor kennels that “were extremely unsanitary.” One dog had died and some needed immediate medical care. The kennel’s owner didn’t immediately respond Sunday to a phone message seeking comment. Dogs were taken to a local animal shelter.

