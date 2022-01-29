Retired K9 of fallen Mooresville Police officer Jordan Sheldon dies nearly 3 years after his death

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The retired K9 of fallen Mooresville Police officer Jordan Sheldon, Loki, has passed away, according to Sheldon’s K9s Facebook page.

Loki was assigned to Officer Sheldon in 2015 and worked with the Mooresville PD from 2012-17.

Sheldon was shot and killed in the line of duty while making a traffic stop in 2019, and his family brought Loki to their childhood home along with Sheldon’s personal dog, Rampage.

According to Sheldon’s K9s, however, Loki didn’t always have the best rapport among officers at the police department in the beginning.

“Known for being difficult at times, some people wouldn’t even get close to him. As some in the community can attest to, Loki would chew just about anything he could get his mouth on, including the occasional license and registration.”

Once Loki was assigned to Sheldon, the organization says he put countless hours into training him, spending time playing with him off the clock, and most importantly: loving him.

Officer Jordan Sheldon and Loki (Leigh Walther Photography via Sheldon's K9s)

“His family remembers Jordan saying that he wanted to give Loki the chance to just be a dog and the rest would fall into place,” the organization wrote. “And it certainly did. Jordan’s commitment and care for Loki transformed him into an entirely different dog with a sweet and unfailingly loyal demeanor.”

Sheldon’s K9s was honored to care for Loki in the nearly 3 years since his death, covering over $3,500 in vet and feed bills.

“This was Jordan’s dream come to fruition that an organization would help retired dogs and continue to advocate for them,” the organization said. “It is only fitting that his namesake foundation would care for Loki, who he loved like his own child.

Loki is survived by his mother Jamie, brothers Rampage and Fitzgerald, uncle Carson, aunt Lauren, grandparents Susan and John and David and Debbie, in addition to “countless others who knew and loved him.”

Sheldon’s K9 at the time of his death was Ramon.

Sheldon’s K9s says memorials can be made to their organization in honor of Loki.

