NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Retired K9 of fallen Mooresville Police officer Jordan Sheldon dies nearly 3 years after his death

Loki was assigned to Officer Sheldon in 2015 and worked with the Mooresville PD from 2012-17.
Officer Jordan Sheldon and Loki
Officer Jordan Sheldon and Loki(Leigh Walther Photography via Sheldon's K9s)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The retired K9 of fallen Mooresville Police officer Jordan Sheldon, Loki, has passed away, according to Sheldon’s K9s Facebook page.

Loki was assigned to Officer Sheldon in 2015 and worked with the Mooresville PD from 2012-17.

Sheldon was shot and killed in the line of duty while making a traffic stop in 2019, and his family brought Loki to their childhood home along with Sheldon’s personal dog, Rampage.

New Mooresville park dedicated to fallen police officer

According to Sheldon’s K9s, however, Loki didn’t always have the best rapport among officers at the police department in the beginning.

“Known for being difficult at times, some people wouldn’t even get close to him. As some in the community can attest to, Loki would chew just about anything he could get his mouth on, including the occasional license and registration.”

Once Loki was assigned to Sheldon, the organization says he put countless hours into training him, spending time playing with him off the clock, and most importantly: loving him.

Officer Jordan Sheldon and Loki
Officer Jordan Sheldon and Loki(Leigh Walther Photography via Sheldon's K9s)

“His family remembers Jordan saying that he wanted to give Loki the chance to just be a dog and the rest would fall into place,” the organization wrote. “And it certainly did. Jordan’s commitment and care for Loki transformed him into an entirely different dog with a sweet and unfailingly loyal demeanor.”

Sheldon’s K9s was honored to care for Loki in the nearly 3 years since his death, covering over $3,500 in vet and feed bills.

“This was Jordan’s dream come to fruition that an organization would help retired dogs and continue to advocate for them,” the organization said. “It is only fitting that his namesake foundation would care for Loki, who he loved like his own child.

Loki is survived by his mother Jamie, brothers Rampage and Fitzgerald, uncle Carson, aunt Lauren, grandparents Susan and John and David and Debbie, in addition to “countless others who knew and loved him.”

Sheldon’s K9 at the time of his death was Ramon.

Sheldon’s K9s says memorials can be made to their organization in honor of Loki.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Condos built by City View Terraces on Julia Maulden Pl are currently under notice of...
Charlotte contractor faces foreclosure on new homes he’s trying to sell to potential buyers
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the WBTV viewing area for Friday night snow.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, other counties ahead of evening snow
The wife of a Salisbury man killed in an alleged impaired driving crash said her husband would...
‘I know he would have forgiven him instantly’: Widow speaks about husband killed in alleged impaired driving crash
Christopher Nailor
Man charged with murder after human remains found in Huntersville

Latest News

An aerial view of an overturned fire engine in Gastonia.
Firetruck overturns in Gastonia, 3 firefighters taken to the hospital
A road covered in black ice caused two accidents in Mooresville Saturday morning, leaving one...
Black ice causes two wrecks in same area, seriously injuring 1 person
CPI Security has suggestions on how you can save money on your electric bill.
Preparing your home for winter weather without facing a high electric bill
Preparing your home for winter weather
Preparing your home for winter weather