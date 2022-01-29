NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rachel Coulter: Snow, slick roads and blustery conditions overnight-Saturday morning

Gradual improvement expected into next week before showers & storms return Wednesday and Thursday
Gradual improvement expected into next week before showers & storms return Wednesday and Thursday
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the third weekend in a row, a winter storm will be bringing snow to the Carolinas!

  • First Alert: Snow then blustery conditions likely tonight-Saturday morning
  • Gradual warming expected into next week
  • First Alerts issued for rain/storms next Wednesday-Thursday
For the third weekend in a row, a winter storm will be bringing snow to the Carolinas!
For the third weekend in a row, a winter storm will be bringing snow to the Carolinas!(WBTV)

Snow started up in the mountains this earlier this afternoon and will continue through the evening.

As 2-4″+ of snow is expected in our mountain communities, with more for our higher elevations, a Winter Weather Advisory (and Winter Storm Warning above 3,500 feet in Avery County) is in place through tomorrow morning. A Wind Chill Advisory and Wind Advisory are also in place in this region.

Piedmont counties bordering I-77 and extending eastward are also under a Winter Weather Advisory.

This area, including the Charlotte Metro, could see up to 1-2″+ of snow late tonight into the overnight hours, allowing for slick roads through Saturday morning.

Expect rain to changeover to snow around 10PM in the Charlotte Metro, with road issues increasing as we approach midnight.

For the third weekend in a row, a winter storm will be bringing snow to the Carolinas!
For the third weekend in a row, a winter storm will be bringing snow to the Carolinas!(WBTV)

The snow will taper off early Saturday morning, but slick spots will remain an issue as temperatures start off in the 20s. Feels like temperatures will be in the teens for most areas tomorrow morning and below-zero in the mountains. Only slight improvement is expected through the afternoon, despite the sunshine!

Sunday will start even colder before highs rebound back into the upper 40s Sunday afternoon. Even warmer temperatures return to the forecast by next week before our next big rain chances.

For the third weekend in a row, a winter storm will be bringing snow to the Carolinas!
For the third weekend in a row, a winter storm will be bringing snow to the Carolinas!(WBTV)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on the WBTV News streaming app for Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

Stay warm this weekend and keep your First Alert Weather App handy for frequent forecast updates!

Meteorologist Rachel Coulter.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Condos built by City View Terraces on Julia Maulden Pl are currently under notice of...
Charlotte contractor faces foreclosure on new homes he’s trying to sell to potential buyers
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound
Troopers said the car entered the expressway around 12:33 a.m. Tuesday going over 100 mph.
Victim identified in deadly crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County
A little more snow is expected in the mountains this time, but most Foothills and Piedmont...
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued for N.C. mountains, Friday night snow likely in WBTV viewing area
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

Rachel Coulter: Slick roads and blustery conditions overnight-Saturday morning
Rachel Coulter: Slick roads and blustery conditions overnight-Saturday morning
Charlotte roads could be blanketed in snow for the third weekend in a row.
Round three? Drivers in Charlotte are preparing for the potential of more snow
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the greater Charlotte area beginning the evening of...
More than 100 flights canceled Friday and Saturday at CLT Airport due to winter weather
Power lines
POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North Carolina and South Carolina updates