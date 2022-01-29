Rachel Coulter: Snow, slick roads and blustery conditions overnight-Saturday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the third weekend in a row, a winter storm will be bringing snow to the Carolinas!

First Alert: Snow then blustery conditions likely tonight-Saturday morning

Gradual warming expected into next week

First Alerts issued for rain/storms next Wednesday-Thursday

For the third weekend in a row, a winter storm will be bringing snow to the Carolinas! (WBTV)

Snow started up in the mountains this earlier this afternoon and will continue through the evening.

As 2-4″+ of snow is expected in our mountain communities, with more for our higher elevations, a Winter Weather Advisory (and Winter Storm Warning above 3,500 feet in Avery County) is in place through tomorrow morning. A Wind Chill Advisory and Wind Advisory are also in place in this region.

🌨️ Starting to see slowdowns in the mountains where snow continues to accumulate on the roads...



Rain changing over to snow will be the story for the rest of us over the course of the evening.



For now, just a few sprinkles in Charlotte at @WBTV_News. #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/c7dUiwOIY4 — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) January 29, 2022

Piedmont counties bordering I-77 and extending eastward are also under a Winter Weather Advisory.

This area, including the Charlotte Metro, could see up to 1-2″+ of snow late tonight into the overnight hours, allowing for slick roads through Saturday morning.

Expect rain to changeover to snow around 10PM in the Charlotte Metro, with road issues increasing as we approach midnight.

For the third weekend in a row, a winter storm will be bringing snow to the Carolinas! (WBTV)

The snow will taper off early Saturday morning, but slick spots will remain an issue as temperatures start off in the 20s. Feels like temperatures will be in the teens for most areas tomorrow morning and below-zero in the mountains. Only slight improvement is expected through the afternoon, despite the sunshine!

Sunday will start even colder before highs rebound back into the upper 40s Sunday afternoon. Even warmer temperatures return to the forecast by next week before our next big rain chances.

For the third weekend in a row, a winter storm will be bringing snow to the Carolinas! (WBTV)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on the WBTV News streaming app for Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

Stay warm this weekend and keep your First Alert Weather App handy for frequent forecast updates!

Meteorologist Rachel Coulter.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.