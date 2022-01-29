Preparing your home for winter weather without facing a high electric bill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures are dropping to the low 20s across the Charlotte area this weekend.

According to the Department of Energy, you should avoid the urge to crank up the heat in your home.

The department says turning your thermostat back 7 to 10 degrees for 8 hours each day can save you as much as 10 percent on heating and cooling each year.

Experts say setting a rule, timer or schedule to your thermostat is a good way to ensure this happens.

CPI Security sells a smart thermostat that allows you to schedule the temperature of your home remotely from your phone.

Kristi O’Connor with CPI Security says if you do not have a smart thermostat and you don’t want to turn the heat down for eight hours over this upcoming cold weekend, there are still ways to start saving money as soon as today.

“Obviously we’re going to the weekend and it’s a weather weekend so a lot of people are going to be staying home,” O’Connor said. “So if you are home you’re not going to want your house at 62 degrees during the day, but try to knock it back a few degrees even when you’re sleeping. A little bit goes a long way. Do that and then when you go to work on Monday maybe start a new routine then.”

CPI Security also suggests the following steps:

Determine why your electric bill is so high

Set rules, timers, or other automations for your thermostat

Shorten your shower time

Weatherize your windows and doors

Use energy-efficient appliances

Add motion sensors to lights

Only use energy-smart power strips

Use only cold water for washing clothes

Modify your freezer and fridge temperature

Seal attic leaks

Switch to energy-efficient lightbulbs

