NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Nashville police officer decommissioned after interstate shooting

Officer Brian Murphy has been identified as the individual who fired the final two shots from a...
Officer Brian Murphy has been identified as the individual who fired the final two shots from a rifle in the I-65 incident.(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department via WSMV)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police Chief John Drake announced Friday afternoon that the Metro Nashville Police Department has decommissioned one of the officers involved in the I-65 shooting Thursday.

Drake said in his statement that Officer Brian Murphy, a 25-year MNPD veteran, has been decommissioned (loss of police authority) pending a review and the investigation of his actions at the scene on Thursday.

Murphy has been identified as the individual who fired the final two shots from a rifle in the I-65 incident.

Thursday afternoon, officers shot and killed Landon Eastep, 37, when he reportedly pulled a box cutter on a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper on the shoulder of the interstate.

“While the TBI conducts its investigation of the shooting on behalf of the District Attorney, I have directed that our Training Academy staff thoroughly examine how our officers positioned themselves in this multi-agency response and as well review the tactics and procedures used in relation to those that we teach,” Drake said. “This department regularly reviews critical incidents, and the work on this one has begun. I am saddened by any loss of life, and I send my condolences to the Eastep family.”

Friday, the Metro Nashville Community Oversight board released a statement calling the shooting “gravely disturbing.”

MNPD said the other five officers that fired have been moved to routine administrative assignment at this early stage of the investigation. The officers that fired are Officer Justin Pinkelton, a 25-year MNPD veteran, Officer Sean Williams, a 17-year MNPD veteran, Officer Edin Plancic, a six-year MNPD veteran, Officer James Kidd, who joined the department last February, and Sgt. Steven Carrick, an eight-year MNPD veteran

Officers are still investigating the scene but have directed the MNPD Training Academy to begin an immediate review of the response to the multi-agency incident on I-65, as well as the tactics and procedures used by MNPD personnel.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Condos built by City View Terraces on Julia Maulden Pl are currently under notice of...
Charlotte contractor faces foreclosure on new homes he’s trying to sell to potential buyers
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound
Troopers said the car entered the expressway around 12:33 a.m. Tuesday going over 100 mph.
Victim identified in deadly crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County
A little more snow is expected in the mountains this time, but most Foothills and Piedmont...
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued for N.C. mountains, Friday night snow likely in WBTV viewing area
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

this is the second major economic development announcement made for The Grounds at Concord.
Lilly to bring pharmaceutical plant, $1B investment, nearly 600 new jobs to Cabarrus County
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the greater Charlotte area beginning the evening of...
More than 100 flights canceled Friday and Saturday at CLT Airport due to winter weather
New Indy Containerboard says they are well on their way to honoring the South Carolina...
A look inside: New Indy Containerboard works to honor EPA order, address S.C. odor dilemma
Jail staff celebrated with a cake that read, "Incarceration relocation celebration."
Florida sheriff’s office celebrates transfer of ‘problem’ inmate with cake, ice cream