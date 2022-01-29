NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

More than 700 teachers reported absent Friday in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Officials say there were 61 bus drivers absent and 50 on leave, leaving 111 routes to be covered.
Officials say there were 61 bus drivers absent and 50 on leave, leaving 111 routes to be covered.
Officials say there were 61 bus drivers absent and 50 on leave, leaving 111 routes to be covered.(Live 5/File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say there were 711 teacher absences Friday within Mecklenburg Schools, with 349 substitutes who accepted assignments.

CMS provided the information to media outlets Friday, saying the 711 absences required substitutes, but did not provide any other context around the operations update.

Officials say there were 61 bus drivers absent and 50 on leave, leaving 111 routes to be covered.

In addition, the district had 92 permanent cafeteria staff members absent, or 10.14% of permanent employees. There were 22 temporary staff members absent, or 18.80%.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Condos built by City View Terraces on Julia Maulden Pl are currently under notice of...
Charlotte contractor faces foreclosure on new homes he’s trying to sell to potential buyers
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
Three charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound
Troopers said the car entered the expressway around 12:33 a.m. Tuesday going over 100 mph.
Victim identified in deadly crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County
A little more snow is expected in the mountains this time, but most Foothills and Piedmont...
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued for N.C. mountains, Friday night snow likely in WBTV viewing area
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

Police arrested the leader of an activist group for using a megaphone while protesting the not...
Activist arrested for using a megaphone while protesting former Rock Hill officer’s not guilty verdict
The Charlotte Hornets hosted the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. That means a packed arena with...
Charlotte Hornets game continues despite expectation of winter weather
this is the second major economic development announcement made for The Grounds at Concord.
Lilly to bring pharmaceutical plant, $1B investment, nearly 600 new jobs to Cabarrus County
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the greater Charlotte area beginning the evening of...
More than 100 flights canceled Friday and Saturday at CLT Airport due to winter weather