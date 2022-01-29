More than 700 teachers reported absent Friday in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say there were 711 teacher absences Friday within Mecklenburg Schools, with 349 substitutes who accepted assignments.

CMS provided the information to media outlets Friday, saying the 711 absences required substitutes, but did not provide any other context around the operations update.

Officials say there were 61 bus drivers absent and 50 on leave, leaving 111 routes to be covered.

In addition, the district had 92 permanent cafeteria staff members absent, or 10.14% of permanent employees. There were 22 temporary staff members absent, or 18.80%.

