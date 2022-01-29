A man mentioned fondly in his mother’s obituary now faces charges in her death

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) - A man faces charges in the 2020 death of his mother after investigators found evidence of the woman’s neglect and abuse, deputies said Friday.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Shanon Smith said in a release that Charles William Carroll, 37, of Nebo, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Ann Carroll.

Her published obituary said she died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Mission Hospital, in Asheville, following a brief illness.

The obituary mentioned her son, saying “Charlie Carroll” was “left behind to cherish her memories.”

McDowell County Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation the same month of Ann Carroll’s death.

“The investigation uncovered neglect and abuse by her son...ultimately caused her death.,” Smith said.

Charles Carroll was arrested by deputies and is being held on a $75,000 secured bond, according to Smith.

