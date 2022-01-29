NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

A man mentioned fondly in his mother’s obituary now faces charges in her death

Her published obituary said she died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Mission Hospital, in Asheville, following a brief illness.
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Shanon Smith said in a release that Charles William...
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Shanon Smith said in a release that Charles William Carroll, 37, of Nebo, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Ann Carroll.(McDowell County Sheriff’s Office)
By WYFF
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) - A man faces charges in the 2020 death of his mother after investigators found evidence of the woman’s neglect and abuse, deputies said Friday.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Shanon Smith said in a release that Charles William Carroll, 37, of Nebo, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Ann Carroll.

Her published obituary said she died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Mission Hospital, in Asheville, following a brief illness.

The obituary mentioned her son, saying “Charlie Carroll” was “left behind to cherish her memories.”

McDowell County Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation the same month of Ann Carroll’s death.

“The investigation uncovered neglect and abuse by her son...ultimately caused her death.,” Smith said.

Charles Carroll was arrested by deputies and is being held on a $75,000 secured bond, according to Smith.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Condos built by City View Terraces on Julia Maulden Pl are currently under notice of...
Charlotte contractor faces foreclosure on new homes he’s trying to sell to potential buyers
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the WBTV viewing area for Friday night snow.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, other counties ahead of evening snow
The wife of a Salisbury man killed in an alleged impaired driving crash said her husband would...
‘I know he would have forgiven him instantly’: Widow speaks about husband killed in alleged impaired driving crash
WBTV First Alert Weather midday update 1/28/22
Elissia Wilson: 1 First Alert for tonight’s snow plus a look at next week

Latest News

WBTV First Alert Weather midday update 1/28/22
Rachel Coulter: Snow, slick roads and blustery conditions overnight-Saturday morning
Police arrested the leader of an activist group for using a megaphone while protesting the not...
Activist arrested for using a megaphone while protesting former Rock Hill officer’s not guilty verdict
The Charlotte Hornets hosted the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. That means a packed arena with...
Charlotte Hornets game continues despite expectation of winter weather
Officials say there were 61 bus drivers absent and 50 on leave, leaving 111 routes to be covered.
More than 700 teachers reported absent Friday in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools